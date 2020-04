Oulun yliopiston hallitus päätti: Uutta kampusta suunnitellaan Raksilaan markettialueelle – uusi kampus voisi olla käytössä vuonna 2027

This decision simply empties the north of Oulu. What will happen with Linnanmaa? Most of people, who are related to the university, live there. What about Teknologijakylä and synergy with the university and VTT?

Then, Oulu will get a huge increase of circular migration, when a lot of people move to the center in the morning and go back home in the evening. The decision definitely makes the situation much worse.

Linnanmaa is not that far from the center and have quite good transport connection, so I would like to have the university where it is located now.