epa07116843 Petra Maarit Olli (white) of Finland wins against Danielle Suzanne Lappage of Canada in the final of women's 65kg category of the Wrestling World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, 24 October 2018. EPA/Balazs Czagany HUNGARY OUT BY: ALL OVER PRESS / EPA-PHOTO CODE: EPAXX8 KUVA: Balazs Czagany / EPA