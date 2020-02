Käsittämätön tapaus NHL:ssä: Carolinan maalille nousi kesken pelin jääkoneen kuljettaja, joka torjui sensaatiomaisen voiton – Sebastian Ahon pisteputki jatkuu yhä

Zamboni driver for the Toronto Marlies and emergency backup goalie David Ayres makes his NHL debut at 42 years of age, stopping 8 of 10 shots to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 6-3 win, all while stealing the show in Toronto. For the latest hockey action, subscribe to our channel by clicking the big, red shiny SUBSCRIBE button Watch live hockey wherever you are: https://www.nhl.com/tv Breaking news, scores, stats, analysis & real-time highlights: https://www.nhl.com Feeling social? Twitter: http://twitter.com/nhl Facebook: http://facebook.com/nhl Instagram: http://instagram.com/nhl