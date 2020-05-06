Tilaa Kaleva
 
Etusivu Kotimaa Here's our evening round-up of the latest coronavirus news from Finland – Wednesday

Kotimaa

Here's our evening round-up of the latest coronavirus news from Finland – Wednesday

Finns are expected to head to summer cottages during the coming holiday period. This local, a ringed seal, is one of the few of its kind, sunbathing on the bank of Lake Saimaa.
Finnish cultural life is slowly gathering pace. Books can already be returned to Helsinki main library Ode by placing them into boxes outside of the building. The lending of books is soon to be organized .
None
"There are about 9,600 companies in the sector, and the combined turnover is more than four billion euros" says Minister of Labour
Finns are expected to head to summer cottages during the coming holiday period. This local, a ringed seal, is one of the few of its kind, sunbathing on the bank of Lake Saimaa.
Kotimaa 6.5.2020 19:30 | Päivitetty 6.5.2020 19:42
News Now Finland / Lännen Media

Latest numbers and casualties

Government unveils new restaurant support package

Tourism revenues forecast to slump up to 70%

Women's football league is first to re-start

Ferry services launch sea crossings from mid-May

Latest coronavirus numbers and casualties

The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare says there have now been 5,573 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Finland, up by 161 from the day before.

There have also now been 252 deaths in hospital and other locations such as elderly care homes, from people with coronavirus symptoms. That's an increase of five from the previous day.

There are still 153 people around the country receiving treatment in hospital, all but 35 of those are in the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District. There are currently 44 patients receiving intensive care treatment, a number that has been falling over the last few weeks.

Government unveils new restaurant support package

The government has unveiled a new package of financial aid for restaurants, cafes and bars which were forced to close down when nationwide restrictions were imposed to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Ministers have earmarked €40 million for employment aid and another €83 million for financial compensation of lost earnings and running costs like rent.

"There are about 9,600 companies in the sector, and the combined turnover is more than four billion euros" says Minister of Labour Tuula Haatainen (SDP).

"There are about 9,600 companies in the sector, and the combined turnover is more than four billion euros" says Minister of Labour

The maximum amount of compensation per company is half a million euros, and the amount is calculated on average monthly sales in January and February with each restaurant eligible to claim 15% of the lost income.

Tourism revenues forecast to slump to to 70%

The amount of money spent by domestic and foreign tourists in Finland is forecast to fall by as much as 70% during 2020 due to the impact of the coronavirus on travel and the economy.

Last year tourists spent €16.1 billion, and the Ministry of Employment and the Economy reckons it will take until 2022 before the industry reaches those numbers again.

A new report estimates that if a recovery in the tourism sector begins in September, then total demand will shrink by about 60% this year – or around €9.8 billion. However if recovery does not start until December then total demand will shrink by about 70% or €10.9 billion.

“Of course we all know that hotels are pretty much all closed, today about 80% of all hotels are according to some estimations closed down, and those who have not closed down their occupancy rate is very small” says Katarina Wakonen from Visit Finland.

Demand for domestic tourism during this year is estimated to shrink by up to 60% or €5.1 billion.

Women's football league is first to re-start

Finland's National League – Kansallinen Liiga – the top flight of women's football is the first major competition to announce a start date, after the beginning of the season was postponed due to the coronavirus crisis.

Games for the ten participating teams will kick-off on Saturday 13th June and run through until early November. A two week training period begins at the start of June with special health and safety provisions in place to try and make sure there is no spread of coronavirus during the pre-season.

"If a team is diagnosed with a corona during the season, in principle the match of that team will be postponed to the calendar weekends left free for this purpose" says Heidi Pihlaja, Development Manager at the Finnish Football Association Palloliitto.

Spectators will be allowed to watch the games but only up to a limit of 500 people, and fans are likely to be told to stand two metres apart, although the Ministry for Culture and Sport has yet to release detailed guidelines about what measures clubs will have to take at fixtures for fans this summer.

Ferry services launch sea crossings from mid-May

Two of Finland's biggest ferry operators Tallink-Silja and Viking Line say they'll resume sea crossings from mid-May.

On that date the government says it will open up Schengen borders for work travel and other essential journeys, and in practice that means passengers can again travel on routes from Finland to Sweden and Estonia.

Viking Line says four of its seven ships will be back in service between Finland and Sweden, and Åland and Estonia.

"We are working in close collaboration with the authorities in charge to ensure that all forms of travel are carried out in a safe and secure manner" says Viking Line CEO Jan Hanses.

Meanwhile Tallink-Silja says their Megastar ferry will resume a normal schedule, while the Star will be added for an anticipated increased passenger volume at the weekends during May.

"It is clear that as the viral situation improves, we need to start relaunching the economy and working life. It is also important to gradually and in a controlled manner remove restrictions on movement in order to relaunch society, especially in the Baltic Sea region" says Paavo Nõgene, President and CEO of Tallink Group.

The full stories and more can be read here: www.newsnowfinland.fi

"If a team is diagnosed with a corona during the season, in principle the match of that team will be postponed to the calendar weekends left free for this purpose."

Heidi Pihlaja Police Inspector

Daily news about the coronavirus crisis – koronauutiset englanniksi

Luotettavan tiedon tarve on kasvanut koronakriisin jatkuessa. Kaikkia maakuntamme asukkaita ei suomen- tai ruotsinkielinen media tavoita. Siksi julkaisemme koronakriisin aikana joka ilta englanninkielisen uutiskoosteen päivän tapahtumista.

Englanninkielinen kooste koronauutisista kertoo nimenomaan päivän tiedoista ja tapahtumista Suomessa. Aineiston tuottaa Lännen Median lehtien käyttöön englanninkielinen uutispalvelu News Now Finland.

As the coronavirus crisis continues our readers have an increased need for reliable information. Not all residents of our region are reached by Finnish or Swedish-language media. That's why we've started to publish an English-language news summary of the day's coronavirus news. The new round-up will be available online Monday through Friday at 7:30pm.

The English-language compilation of coronavirus news has the latest information related to Finland. The material is produced for Lännen Media publications by the English-language news service

News Now Finland

.

 

MAINOS

Lue lisää aiheesta

Kommentoi

Uutisvirta
20:25
Ravintolat saavat 123 miljoonaa euroa – 350 miljoonaa vaatineen MaRan mukaan korvaus ei riitä ja järjestö arvostelee tukea epäoikeudenmukaisena monen ravintolan yritysryppäille
19:40
3 000 kausityöntekijää lisää pääsee Suomeen – seuraava tilauslento ensi viikolla
19:30
Oululainen biovalmentaja Markku Lappalainen toivoo Olympiakomitean ja lajiliittojen heräämistä – Huipuillakin on motoriikan esteitä: "Ongelmat pitäisi huomioida lasten ja nuorten kehitysvaiheessa" Tilaajille
19:30
Here's our evening round-up of the latest coronavirus news from Finland – Wednesday
19:00
Rajavartioston kapteeni Urpo Kärri ei saanut haluamaansa virkavapaata, joten hän päätti heittäytyä kokopäväiseksi kuvanveistäjäksi Tilaajille
18:59
Pesäpallokauden aloitus odottaa viimeistä sinettiä – Seuroissa ja liitossa on valmius aloittaa kausi kesäkuun alussa
18:40
In­fek­tio­yli­lää­kä­ri Markku Broas va­paut­tai­si ikä­ih­mi­set ka­ran­tee­nis­ta: ”Vie­rai­lut hoi­va­ko­tei­hin voi­tai­siin sallia, kunhan käy­te­tään suo­jai­mia” Tilaajille
1
Saako sähköpyörällä ajaa maastossa ilman maanomistajan lupaa? Missä vaiheessa tehokas pyörä rinnastetaan mopoon?
2
Oulun Alppilassa useamman poliisipartion vaatinut välikohtaus – yksi viety hoitoon
3
Uusia koronatartuntoja todettu 161 – Pohjois-Pohjanmaalla yksi uusi tartunta
4
Tulipalo runteli pahoin Kontiomäen asemaa Paltamossa – junaliikenne on saatu sujumaan osittain
5
PPSHP on haalinut koronavarusteita miljoonilla euroilla osin yllättäviltäkin toimijoilta – Kaleva selvitti, mistä hankintoja on tehty Tilaajille
6
Näyttelijä Merja Larivaara vei Oulun kaupunginteatterin oikeuteen – Vaatii useita tuhansia euroja Seniorisoppa-esityksiin liittyviä vahingonkorvauksia Tilaajille
7
Parikymppinen mies vuosien vankeuteen tapon yrityksestä ja törkeästä ryöstöstä Oulussa – velan perintä päättyi veitseniskuun
138
Saako sähköpyörällä ajaa maastossa ilman maanomistajan lupaa? Missä vaiheessa tehokas pyörä rinnastetaan mopoon?
100
Linnanmaalla valmistaudutaan bussien kasvaviin matkustajamääriin – kampusalueen pääpysäkkien rakentaminen alkaa
44
Uusia koronatartuntoja todettu 161 – Pohjois-Pohjanmaalla yksi uusi tartunta
41
Orpo kritisoi valtiokeskeistä ja suljettua kriisinhoitoa – "Hallitus ei ota yksityistä sektoria mukaan ongelmanratkaisuun ja oppositiota vain informoidaan"
30
Yli puolet yrityksistä katsoo, että hallitus on epäonnistunut koronan aiheuttaman talouskriisin hoidossa – Varsinaisen koronaepidemian hoidosta pääosa yrityksistä kehui hallitusta
30
Hiukkavaaran koululle tulossa yli 10 miljoonan euron lisätilat – "Tietysti kallis investointi, mutta ei kaupunki tällaisia voi välttääkään"
19
Tulipalo runteli pahoin Kontiomäen asemaa Paltamossa – junaliikenne on saatu sujumaan osittain

Etusivulla nyt

Kaleva.fi suosittelee

Mainos

Yhteistyössä

Äiti opetti jal­ka­pal­loi­li­jan arvostamaan opiskelua

OSAO

Oulussa käsityönä tehdyt äi­tien­päi­vä­ka­kut ilahduttavat tänäkin vuonna sekä äitejä että heitä juhlivia läheisiä

K-Citymarket Kaakkuri

Kesän puis­to­pik­ni­kien järjestämistä uudella tavalla tutkitaan – esiintyjiltä kaivataan ehdotuksia

Oulusta kuuluu

Uusia LOFT-asuntoja Val­jas­teh­taa­seen

Lehto Asunnot

Naurattaako sinua joskus niin, että pissa meinaa tulla housuun? – Lantionpohjan lihasten vaivat koskettavat sekä naisia että miehiä

Tuiran Fysio

La­ki­pal­ve­lui­ta Oulussa ja Kajaanissa

Asianajo- ja lakiasiantoimistot

Uusia asuntoja Oulun alueella

Uudiskohteet Oulu

Blogit

Oulun kaupungin kaavoituksen tehostaminen

5.5.

Anne Snellman

Onko Oulu ajatellut henkilöstönsä lomauttamista ihan loppuun asti…?

2.5.

Kari Viholainen

Parhaat reseptit etäopiskeluun

24.4.

Opiskelijan ääni

Paikallissää

Suosituimmat Tänään

1

Saako sähköpyörällä ajaa maastossa ilman maanomistajan lupaa? Missä vaiheessa tehokas pyörä rinnastetaan mopoon?

2

Oulun Alppilassa useamman poliisipartion vaatinut välikohtaus – yksi viety hoitoon

3

Uusia koronatartuntoja todettu 161 – Pohjois-Pohjanmaalla yksi uusi tartunta

4

Tulipalo runteli pahoin Kontiomäen asemaa Paltamossa – junaliikenne on saatu sujumaan osittain

5

PPSHP on haalinut koronavarusteita miljoonilla euroilla osin yllättäviltäkin toimijoilta – Kaleva selvitti, mistä hankintoja on tehty

Tilaajille

Kommentoiduimmat Tänään

138

Saako sähköpyörällä ajaa maastossa ilman maanomistajan lupaa? Missä vaiheessa tehokas pyörä rinnastetaan mopoon?

101

Linnanmaalla valmistaudutaan bussien kasvaviin matkustajamääriin – kampusalueen pääpysäkkien rakentaminen alkaa

44

Uusia koronatartuntoja todettu 161 – Pohjois-Pohjanmaalla yksi uusi tartunta

41

Orpo kritisoi valtiokeskeistä ja suljettua kriisinhoitoa – "Hallitus ei ota yksityistä sektoria mukaan ongelmanratkaisuun ja oppositiota vain informoidaan"

30

Yli puolet yrityksistä katsoo, että hallitus on epäonnistunut koronan aiheuttaman talouskriisin hoidossa – Varsinaisen koronaepidemian hoidosta pääosa yrityksistä kehui hallitusta

Lukijakuvat

Katsotuin tänään

Koitelin värikäs "putous"
Esko H

Uusin lukijakuva

Pikkutikka koiras ahertaa pesäkolon puuhissa. Talven käyneet talipötköillä, nyt...
pesäpuuhia

Juttutupa

Kuumin keskustelu nyt

Tautiluku kasvaa ja hallitus purkaa rajoituksia

225 viestiä | Lue keskustelu

Päivän tykätyin viesti

Lidl opetti suomalaisia kauppoja

LIDL on rihkamakauppa ja käyköön siellä kuka haluaa, minä en. Lue lisää...
OLD ENOUGH

Jari ja sarjakuvat

Jari

23.6.
Jarin piirrokset arkistossa.

Naapurit

6.5.

Fingerpori

6.5.
;

Uutiset osastoittain

Oulu

18:14
Joutsensillan tienoilla kolmen auton peräänajo – yhdestä autosta laukesi turvalaite
17:27
Tarkastus: Pohjois-Pohjanmaan sairaanhoitopiirin puheenjohtaja Antti Huttu-Hiltusen kulut merkillepantavan suuret – "Luottamushenkilönä olen niihin oikeutettu", Huttu-Hiltunen sanoo
16:30
Pohjois-Pohjanmaan sairaanhoitopiiri aloittaa koko henkilöstöä koskevat yt-neuvottelut – taustalla tarve organisoida uudelleen, irtisanomisia ei luvassa
15:49
IS: Ministeriö lieventämässä ikäihmisten liikkumisohjeistusta – esimerkiksi läheisiä voisi tavata ulkona huolehtien turvavälistä ja hygieniasta
15:38
Yli tuhat yksinyrittäjää hakenut 2000 euron koronakorvausta Oulun kaupungilta

Pohjois-Suomi

18:40
In­fek­tio­yli­lää­kä­ri Markku Broas va­paut­tai­si ikä­ih­mi­set ka­ran­tee­nis­ta: ”Vie­rai­lut hoi­va­ko­tei­hin voi­tai­siin sallia, kunhan käy­te­tään suo­jai­mia”
17:27
Tarkastus: Pohjois-Pohjanmaan sairaanhoitopiirin puheenjohtaja Antti Huttu-Hiltusen kulut merkillepantavan suuret – "Luottamushenkilönä olen niihin oikeutettu", Huttu-Hiltunen sanoo
16:30
Pohjois-Pohjanmaan sairaanhoitopiiri aloittaa koko henkilöstöä koskevat yt-neuvottelut – taustalla tarve organisoida uudelleen, irtisanomisia ei luvassa
15:49
IS: Ministeriö lieventämässä ikäihmisten liikkumisohjeistusta – esimerkiksi läheisiä voisi tavata ulkona huolehtien turvavälistä ja hygieniasta
13:11
Television antenniverkossa muutoksia Raahessa ja Vaalassa ensi viikolla – kanavahaku tehtävä uudelleen

Kotimaa

19:30
Here's our evening round-up of the latest coronavirus news from Finland – Wednesday
18:40
In­fek­tio­yli­lää­kä­ri Markku Broas va­paut­tai­si ikä­ih­mi­set ka­ran­tee­nis­ta: ”Vie­rai­lut hoi­va­ko­tei­hin voi­tai­siin sallia, kunhan käy­te­tään suo­jai­mia”
17:52
Facebookin EU-asioiden johtajaksi nimitetty Aura Salla: "Kenen rooli on sanoa, mikä on väärää tietoa?"
17:27
Tarkastus: Pohjois-Pohjanmaan sairaanhoitopiirin puheenjohtaja Antti Huttu-Hiltusen kulut merkillepantavan suuret – "Luottamushenkilönä olen niihin oikeutettu", Huttu-Hiltunen sanoo
16:30
Pohjois-Pohjanmaan sairaanhoitopiiri aloittaa koko henkilöstöä koskevat yt-neuvottelut – taustalla tarve organisoida uudelleen, irtisanomisia ei luvassa

Urheilu

19:30
Oululainen biovalmentaja Markku Lappalainen toivoo Olympiakomitean ja lajiliittojen heräämistä – Huipuillakin on motoriikan esteitä: "Ongelmat pitäisi huomioida lasten ja nuorten kehitysvaiheessa"
18:59
Pesäpallokauden aloitus odottaa viimeistä sinettiä – Seuroissa ja liitossa on valmius aloittaa kausi kesäkuun alussa
5.5.
Kärpät palaamassa joukkueharjoituksiin kesäkuun alussa – Aho: ”Emme ole saaneet kaupungilta vielä vastausta, onko hallissa jäätä vai ei”
5.5.
Korona-arki tympäisee nuorta rallitähteä – Kalle Rovanperän aika on käynyt pitkäksi
5.5.
Ihmeen nopea Iso-Veli – Oululainen Aulis Ikonen valmensi vauhdikkaan oriinsa suomenhevoshuipulle saakka

Ulkomaat

13:16
Viro, Latvia ja Liettua avaavat rajat toistensa kansalaisille – Suomi avaa työmatkaliikenteen Schengen-alueelta päivää aiemmin
12:42
Britannian hallitusta neuvonut epidemiologi erosi naisystävän vierailun vuoksi
11:11
Etelä-Korean tiedustelu: Ei merkkejä Kim Jong-unin sydänleikkauksesta
5.5.
Ulkoministeri Haavisto Ukrainan ratkaisusta päästää kausityöntekijöitä Suomeen: "Paine kasvoi suureksi, koska työsopimuksia oli jo voimassa"
5.5.
Australian tiedustelupalvelut lyttäävät USA:n todisteet koronaviruksen alkuperästä – USA epäilee viruksen levinneen laboratoriosta

Talous

20:25
Ravintolat saavat 123 miljoonaa euroa – 350 miljoonaa vaatineen MaRan mukaan korvaus ei riitä ja järjestö arvostelee tukea epäoikeudenmukaisena monen ravintolan yritysryppäille
19:40
3 000 kausityöntekijää lisää pääsee Suomeen – seuraava tilauslento ensi viikolla
18:26
Työministeri Haatainen: Ravintoloille kaksiosainen tukipaketti, arvo yli 120 miljoonaa euroa – esitys annetaan torstaina tai perjantaina
10:15
Wärtsilä aloittaa yt-neuvottelut Suomessa, enintään 220 irtisanotaan – koronaviruksen takia lomautettavia yli 3 000
7:00
"Ideaalitilanne ei ole olla eristäytyneinä kotona, heitä me nyt pystymme palvelemaan" – Tavara-, paketti- ja ruokakuljetukset eivät pysty korvaamaan taksien menetettyä kyytimäärää

Kulttuuri

19:00
Rajavartioston kapteeni Urpo Kärri ei saanut haluamaansa virkavapaata, joten hän päätti heittäytyä kokopäväiseksi kuvanveistäjäksi
14:16
Oulun kaupunginteatterin Rakkautta-näytelmässä muusikkona työskennellyt Samuli Laiho kirjoitti samalla uutuusromaaniaan – "Ne teatterin sisäiset ongelmat, jotka purkautuivat myöhemmin, näkyivät jo aika selvästi"
14:13
Näyttelijä Merja Larivaara vei Oulun kaupunginteatterin oikeuteen – Vaatii useita tuhansia euroja Seniorisoppa-esityksiin liittyviä vahingonkorvauksia
10:47
Maisterit Kronberg ja Ojasto ynnäilivät Konsta Pylkkäsen palkkiot Kontiomäen asemalla – rakennus on pala kainuulaista kulttuurihistoriaa
10:18
Tanssin talon sisääntuloaulaan halutaan korkeatasoinen valotaideteos – suunnittelukilpailussa jaetaan palkintoja 10 000 euroa

Viihde

5.5.
Elokuvissa ylipainoiset ihmiset on yleensä sysätty syrjään, mutta Amy Schumer on itsetunnon asialla
5.5.
Teini-ikäisten äidit tutustuvat tv-realityssa pornoon – reaktiot valloittavan teeskentelemättömiä
3.5.
Hirmumyrsky uhkaa, ja ryöstäjät myös – tässä elokuvassa ei pihtailla stuntteja, luoteja eikä tehosteita
3.5.
Suomen kansainvälisin tv-sarja huolestuttaa: juoni leviää niin moneen suuntaan, että onnistuuko se pysymään kasassa?
2.5.
Hämärän kuuloista: naisystävä käy klinikalla pyyhkimällä muististaan rakkaustarinan – mutta elokuva saa viisi tähteä

Palvelemme sinua

Asiakaspalvelumme auttaa sinua mielellään Kalevan tilausasioissa ja muissa lukijan palveluissa.

Asiakaspalvelu

www.kaleva.fi/asiakaspalvelu

Tilaa Kaleva
Lue eKalevaa
Jätä ilmoitus

Pohjoisen kattavimmat mediatilat ja monipuoliset markkinoinnin palvelut printtiin ja digiin.

Kaleva Media B2B asiakasratkaisut

(08) 5377 180

kalevamedia.fi/yrityksille

Toimitus

Palaute
Uutisvihjeet
Toimituksen yhteystiedot
stats-image