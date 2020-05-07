Tilaa Kaleva
 
Etusivu Kotimaa Here's our evening round-up of the latest coronavirus news from Finland – Thursday

Kotimaa

Here's our evening round-up of the latest coronavirus news from Finland – Thursday

Minister of Labour Tuula Haatainen and Minister of Social Affairs and Health Aino-Kaisa Pekonen and might have come into contact on Tuesday with someone suspected of having coronavirus.
Antti Kurvinen, the Chairman of the Centre Party Parliamentary Group has also gone to self-isolation after possibly being in contact with someone who has Covid-19.
Professor Mika Salminen, Director of Health Security at the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare THL, has been variously accused of favouring a herd immunity strategy. Prime Minister Sanna Marin warned against politicizing the work of public health officials.
None
Minister of Labour Tuula Haatainen and Minister of Social Affairs and Health Aino-Kaisa Pekonen and might have come into contact on Tuesday with someone suspected of having coronavirus. KUVA: Mauri Ratilainen
Kotimaa 7.5.2020 19:30
News Now Finland / Lännen Media

Latest numbers and casualties

Ministers self-isolate in Covid-19 precaution

Police launch investigation into nursing home deaths

Under-fire public health chief receives support from colleagues, PM

Lännen Media: Coronavirus restrictions slowed other infectious diseases

Latest coronavirus numbers and casualties

The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare THL says there have been 5,673 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Finland since the first positive test at the end of January. Today's number is an increase of 100 from the day before.

There have also been 255 coronavirus-related deaths reported, an increase of 3 from the previous day.

Around the country there are currently 174 patients in hospital receiving treatment for coronavirus, including 44 in intensive care. The majority of hospitalizations and ICU patients are in the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District.

THL notes that the number of hospitalized Covid-19 patients in most hospital areas has now leveled off.

Ministers self-isolate in Covid-19 precaution

The entire Finnish government cabinet will work from home at least until the end of this week, after two ministers and, separately, a senior politician, may have been exposed to coronavirus.

Minister of Social Affairs and Health Aino-Kaisa Pekonen (Left) and Minister of Labour Tuula Haatainen (SDP) might have come into contact on Tuesday with someone suspected of having coronavirus. That person has been tested and results will be available within two days.

Pekonen and Haatainen will self-isolate as a precaution and the Prime Minister has instructed the rest of the cabinet to stay at home and work remotely until the results of the test is known. “Let’s take care of each other”, former presidential candidate Haatainen writes on Twitter.

Antti Kurvinen, the Chairman of the Centre Party Parliamentary Group has also gone to self-isolation after possibly being in contact with someone who has Covid-19.

Separately, Antti Kurvinen, the Chairman of the Centre Party Parliamentary Group has also gone to self-isolation after possibly being in contact with someone who has Covid-19. Kurvinen says he will get a test as soon as possible.

Police launch investigation into nursing home deaths

Police in Eastern Finland have launched a formal preliminary investigation into the Kallionsydän nursing home in Kiuruvesi where a number of elderly people died from coronavirus.

The criminal charges being considered include occupational safety offenses, breach of duty of care, and giving false certificates to authorities. Police are also looking into the causes of deaths of residents at the elderly care home, which is run by the Ylä-Savo healthcare authority. Other criminal charges might be considered as the investigation continues.

Officials say the pre-trial investigation will likely takes several months as there is a lot of documentary evidence to consider, and up to 50 people will be questioned about events at the facility.

Under-fire public health chief receives support from colleagues, PM

The public health official who has become the face of Finland’s fight against coronavirus has found himself also the target of criticism of some politicians, sections of the media and scientific critics over his handling of the crisis.

Professor Mika Salminen, Director of Health Security at the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare THL, has been variously accused of favouring a herd immunity strategy. Prime Minister Sanna Marin warned against politicizing the work of public health officials.

Professor Mika Salminen, Director of Health Security at the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare THL, has been variously accused of favouring a herd immunity strategy which is said will lead to lots more deaths; losing the trust of his THL colleagues; basing his advice on opinions rather than scientific facts; not releasing enough information; and in one scathing editorial column in Ilta-Sanomat newspaper this week he was was strongly criticised for having too much power as an un-elected official.

The Director General of THL Markku Tervahauta has hit back at critics with a statement on social media defending his colleague Salminen.

“Mika Salminen has the full support of the THL community. His assessments of the coronavirus are not ‘only opinions’ but are based on researched knowledge. We hope that Salminen will be able to continue his official work without undue criticism” says Tervehauta.

Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) also added her thoughts on social media, warning against politicizing the work of public health officials.

Report: Coronavirus restrictions slow other illnesses

Measures put in place to slow the spread of coronavirus in Finland have also had an impact on the spread of other infectious diseases.

Lännen Media reports on Thursday that the number of cases of seasonal influenza in March and April this year was half the number from the year before.

Experts say this is a picture seen across other Nordic countries as well.

Other contact illnesses are also declining this spring such as norovirus, and also some sexually transmitted infections.

The full stories and more can be read here: www.newsnowfinland.fi

"Mika Salminen has the full support of the THL community. His assessments of the coronavirus are not ‘only opinions’ but are based on researched knowledge. We hope that Salminen will be able to continue his official work without undue criticism."

Markku Tervahauta The Director General of THL

Daily news about the coronavirus crisis – koronauutiset englanniksi

Luotettavan tiedon tarve on kasvanut koronakriisin jatkuessa. Kaikkia maakuntamme asukkaita ei suomen- tai ruotsinkielinen media tavoita. Siksi julkaisemme koronakriisin aikana joka ilta englanninkielisen uutiskoosteen päivän tapahtumista.

Englanninkielinen kooste koronauutisista kertoo nimenomaan päivän tiedoista ja tapahtumista Suomessa. Aineiston tuottaa Lännen Median lehtien käyttöön englanninkielinen uutispalvelu News Now Finland.

As the coronavirus crisis continues our readers have an increased need for reliable information. Not all residents of our region are reached by Finnish or Swedish-language media. That's why we've started to publish an English-language news summary of the day's coronavirus news. The new round-up will be available online Monday through Friday at 7:30pm.

The English-language compilation of coronavirus news has the latest information related to Finland. The material is produced for Lännen Media publications by the English-language news service

News Now Finland

.

 

MAINOS

Lue lisää aiheesta

Kommentoi

Uutisvirta
19:06
Vaarallinen eturauhassyöpä löytyy yhä paremmin, mutta myös ylidiagnostiikasta aiheutuu haittoja
19:00
Olympiahopeamitalisti Marko Asell oppi Selviytyjät Suomessa juonittelemaan toisia kilpailijoita vastaan – kansanedustajana yhteistyö on tärkeämpää
18:59
Kauppurin Lounas jakoi tuhat annosta porokiusausta
18:35
Ilmainen kiusaus sai aikaan autojonon Ylä-Haapalehtoon – alle tunnissa jaettiin yli 800 annosta
18:30
Näin saat selville oman veriryhmäsi, joka voi vaikuttaa mahdollisen koronavirustautisi oireiden vaikeuteen Tilaajille
18:00
Haapavetinen Lea Tornberg on kärsinyt vakavista koronavirukseen liittyvistä oireista maaliskuusta asti, mutta testiin pääsy on evätty häneltä jo kolmesti – "Kertoessani epäilystä terveyskeskuksessa vaihdettiin äkkiä puheenaihetta" Tilaajille
18:00
Oulun kaupungin koronavirustestaus herättää kysymyksiä – oululaisnainen pääsi koronavirustestiin vasta toisella yrittämällä, vaikka virallisen linjauksen mukaan myös lieväoireiset pitäisi testata Tilaajille
1
THL:n Mika Salminen: On mahdollista, että koronavirusta on ollut Suomessa jo ennen tammikuun loppua – "Emme tiedä oikeasti, miten laajasti virusta Kiinassa esiintyi"
2
THL:n johtaja Mika Salminen joutui ryöpytykseen, pääjohtaja puolustaa: "Hänen arvionsa koronakriisistä eivät ole ainoastaan mielipiteitä"
3
Tarkastus: Pohjois-Pohjanmaan sairaanhoitopiirin puheenjohtaja Antti Huttu-Hiltusen kulut merkillepantavan suuret – "Luottamushenkilönä olen niihin oikeutettu", Huttu-Hiltunen sanoo Tilaajille
4
Sairaanhoitaja Tatu Tiala tempaistiin toimistosta OYSin teholle pikaperehdytykseen – "Tautipiikki siirtyi, mutta työntekijöitä ei saisi nyt väsyttää" Tilaajille
5
Näyttelijä Merja Larivaara vei Oulun kaupunginteatterin oikeuteen – Vaatii useita tuhansia euroja Seniorisoppa-esityksiin liittyviä vahingonkorvauksia Tilaajille
6
Syyttäjä vaatii elinkautista murhasta – miehen syytetään kuristaneen uhrin hengiltä antennijohdolla Raahessa
7
Ylen gallup: SDP nousi Suomen suurimmaksi puolueeksi, perussuomalaiset putosi kolmanneksi kokoomuksen taakse
172
Ylen gallup: SDP nousi Suomen suurimmaksi puolueeksi, perussuomalaiset putosi kolmanneksi kokoomuksen taakse
76
THL:n johtaja Mika Salminen joutui ryöpytykseen, pääjohtaja puolustaa: "Hänen arvionsa koronakriisistä eivät ole ainoastaan mielipiteitä"
61
Linnanmaalla valmistaudutaan bussien kasvaviin matkustajamääriin – kampusalueen pääpysäkkien rakentaminen alkaa
54
Kerro meille: Onko sinulla epäilty koronavirusta? Pääsitkö testattavaksi?
43
Kurja talvi tuplasi levitetyn hiekoitushiekan määrän – paljonko katuja on puhdistettu Oulussa?
43
Näin koulut aiotaan avata turvallisesti – ei saksia tai muita opetusvälineitä yhteiskäyttöön, ei omia leluja päiväkotiin
23
Ravintolat saavat 123 miljoonaa euroa – 350 miljoonaa vaatineen MaRan mukaan korvaus ei riitä ja järjestö arvostelee tukea epäoikeudenmukaisena monen ravintolan yritysryppäille

Etusivulla nyt

Kaleva.fi suosittelee

Mainos

Yhteistyössä

Miksi asun­to­kau­pois­ta riidellään – olisiko riidat voitu ennakolta välttää? Lue vinkit

Asianajotoimisto Kalle Pyrhönen

Äiti opetti jal­ka­pal­loi­li­jan arvostamaan opiskelua

OSAO

Oulussa käsityönä tehdyt äi­tien­päi­vä­ka­kut ilahduttavat tänäkin vuonna sekä äitejä että heitä juhlivia läheisiä

K-Citymarket Kaakkuri

Uusia LOFT-asuntoja Val­jas­teh­taa­seen

Lehto Asunnot

La­ki­pal­ve­lui­ta Oulussa ja Kajaanissa

Asianajo- ja lakiasiantoimistot

Uusia asuntoja Oulun alueella

Uudiskohteet Oulu

Blogit

MITEN POHJOIS-POHJANMAA VOIMAANTUU?

6:45

Marjo Kolehmainen

Syvällä di­gi­so­vel­lus­ten maailmassa

6.5.

Ritva Rundgren

Parhaat reseptit etäopiskeluun

24.4.

Opiskelijan ääni

Paikallissää

Suosituimmat Tänään

1

THL:n Mika Salminen: On mahdollista, että koronavirusta on ollut Suomessa jo ennen tammikuun loppua – "Emme tiedä oikeasti, miten laajasti virusta Kiinassa esiintyi"

2

THL:n johtaja Mika Salminen joutui ryöpytykseen, pääjohtaja puolustaa: "Hänen arvionsa koronakriisistä eivät ole ainoastaan mielipiteitä"

3

Tarkastus: Pohjois-Pohjanmaan sairaanhoitopiirin puheenjohtaja Antti Huttu-Hiltusen kulut merkillepantavan suuret – "Luottamushenkilönä olen niihin oikeutettu", Huttu-Hiltunen sanoo

Tilaajille
4

Sairaanhoitaja Tatu Tiala tempaistiin toimistosta OYSin teholle pikaperehdytykseen – "Tautipiikki siirtyi, mutta työntekijöitä ei saisi nyt väsyttää"

Tilaajille
5

Näyttelijä Merja Larivaara vei Oulun kaupunginteatterin oikeuteen – Vaatii useita tuhansia euroja Seniorisoppa-esityksiin liittyviä vahingonkorvauksia

Tilaajille

Kommentoiduimmat Tänään

172

Ylen gallup: SDP nousi Suomen suurimmaksi puolueeksi, perussuomalaiset putosi kolmanneksi kokoomuksen taakse

76

THL:n johtaja Mika Salminen joutui ryöpytykseen, pääjohtaja puolustaa: "Hänen arvionsa koronakriisistä eivät ole ainoastaan mielipiteitä"

61

Linnanmaalla valmistaudutaan bussien kasvaviin matkustajamääriin – kampusalueen pääpysäkkien rakentaminen alkaa

54

Kerro meille: Onko sinulla epäilty koronavirusta? Pääsitkö testattavaksi?

43

Kurja talvi tuplasi levitetyn hiekoitushiekan määrän – paljonko katuja on puhdistettu Oulussa?

Lukijakuvat

Katsotuin tänään

Kuinkahan vanha tämä mahtaa olla?
Arto Kyngäs

Uusin lukijakuva

Lumikello pienoinen on aikainen ja valkoinen kuin joutsen. Oululaisia vappukukkia 2020...
Teija Pohjanvesi

Juttutupa

Kuumin keskustelu nyt

Tautiluku kasvaa ja hallitus purkaa rajoituksia

301 viestiä | Lue keskustelu

Päivän tykätyin viesti

Lidl opetti suomalaisia kauppoja

Ei suinkaan, kukin hankkikoon ruokansa ja tavaransa missä lystää, mutta koitetaan nyt pitää reaaliteetit hyppysissä. L... Lue lisää...
Peest

Jari ja sarjakuvat

Jari

23.6.
Jarin piirrokset arkistossa.

Naapurit

7.5.

Fingerpori

7.5.
;

Uutiset osastoittain

Oulu

19:06
Vaarallinen eturauhassyöpä löytyy yhä paremmin, mutta myös ylidiagnostiikasta aiheutuu haittoja
18:35
Ilmainen kiusaus sai aikaan autojonon Ylä-Haapalehtoon – alle tunnissa jaettiin yli 800 annosta
18:00
Oulun kaupungin koronavirustestaus herättää kysymyksiä – oululaisnainen pääsi koronavirustestiin vasta toisella yrittämällä, vaikka virallisen linjauksen mukaan myös lieväoireiset pitäisi testata
17:52
Venäläiset hurmannut Petrus Schroderus tuikkii seuraavaksi äitienpäiväkonsertin tähtenä – Katso maistiainen hyväntekeväisyystapahtuman kenraaliharjoituksista
15:58
Parikymppinen nainen puukotti Kempeleessä tuttavansa hengiltä kylpyhuoneessa, oikeus tuomitsi lähes 10 vuoden vankeuteen taposta – taustalla kolmiodraama

Pohjois-Suomi

18:00
Haapavetinen Lea Tornberg on kärsinyt vakavista koronavirukseen liittyvistä oireista maaliskuusta asti, mutta testiin pääsy on evätty häneltä jo kolmesti – "Kertoessani epäilystä terveyskeskuksessa vaihdettiin äkkiä puheenaihetta"
17:14
Poliisi epäilee: Poroja anastettiin korvamerkkejä väärentämällä – tutkitaan törkeinä rikoksina
16:59
Poikien nuotiohommat karkasivat maastopaloksi Kalajoen rannalla Nivalassa – soutuvene tuhoutui palossa
16:12
Hallitus jatkaa rajaliikenteen rajoituksia kesäkuun puoliväliin – Osaa rajaliikenteestä avataan jo ensi viikolla
15:23
Ely-keskus: Varoitukset Iijoen ja Kuivajoen suurista tulvista edelleen voimassa, Iijoen tulvahuippua odotetaan toukokuun lopulla

Kotimaa

19:06
Vaarallinen eturauhassyöpä löytyy yhä paremmin, mutta myös ylidiagnostiikasta aiheutuu haittoja
19:00
Olympiahopeamitalisti Marko Asell oppi Selviytyjät Suomessa juonittelemaan toisia kilpailijoita vastaan – kansanedustajana yhteistyö on tärkeämpää
18:30
Näin saat selville oman veriryhmäsi, joka voi vaikuttaa mahdollisen koronavirustautisi oireiden vaikeuteen
17:39
Kaleva oikaisee
17:14
Poliisi epäilee: Poroja anastettiin korvamerkkejä väärentämällä – tutkitaan törkeinä rikoksina

Urheilu

19:00
Olympiahopeamitalisti Marko Asell oppi Selviytyjät Suomessa juonittelemaan toisia kilpailijoita vastaan – kansanedustajana yhteistyö on tärkeämpää
9:16
Julius Junttila siirtyy Helsingin Jokereihin – "Odotan tulevaa kautta innolla"
9:00
Sankivaaran ja Virpiniemen golfkentät avautuvat loppuviikosta – Oulujokilaakson kentälle pääsee jo pelaamaan
6.5.
Miesten ja naisten jalkapalloliigat saivat aloituspäivämäärät – Pelit jatkuvat marraskuun loppuun asti
6.5.
Oululainen biovalmentaja Markku Lappalainen toivoo Olympiakomitean ja lajiliittojen heräämistä – Huipuillakin on motoriikan esteitä: "Ongelmat pitäisi huomioida lasten ja nuorten kehitysvaiheessa"

Ulkomaat

17:17
Ruotsin koronaviruskuolemien määrä ylitti 3 000:n – asukaslukuun suhteutettuna maan kuolleisuus on maailman kymmenen kärkeä
14:31
Kiinassa koulut avautuvat vähitellen – Wuhanissa pääsee luokkaan virustestin kautta
12:05
YK: Huumeet ovat pandemiassa aiempaa kalliimpia ja vaikeammin saatavilla
11:53
Venezuela syyttää amerikkalaisia ex-sotilaita aikeesta syrjäyttää presidentti Nicolás Maduro
6.5.
WHO: Koronasta parantuneiden positiiviset testit eivät ole uusia tartuntoja

Talous

7:30
Tulevatko veronpalautukset koronan koetteleman yrittäjän avuksi tavallista aiemmin? Verottaja urakoi poikkeusoloissa: “Noin 260 000 asiakkaan verotus on saatu toimitettua”
6.5.
Aasiassa lentokoneiden rykelmä on jo palannut kartalle – Suomen taivaalla ei juurikaan matkustajaliikennettä
6.5.
Tiloille saadaan 3 000 työntekijää lisää EU:n ulkopuolelta – Lumijoella suomalaisia kausityöntekijöitä palkataan enemmän vasta, kun ukrainalaisten määrä varmistuu: "Tälläkin hetkellä ovat haastattelut käynnissä"
6.5.
Ravintolat saavat 123 miljoonaa euroa – 350 miljoonaa vaatineen MaRan mukaan korvaus ei riitä ja järjestö arvostelee tukea epäoikeudenmukaisena monen ravintolan yritysryppäille
6.5.
3 000 kausityöntekijää lisää pääsee Suomeen – seuraava tilauslento ensi viikolla

Kulttuuri

17:52
Venäläiset hurmannut Petrus Schroderus tuikkii seuraavaksi äitienpäiväkonsertin tähtenä – Katso maistiainen hyväntekeväisyystapahtuman kenraaliharjoituksista
6.5.
Rajavartioston kapteeni Urpo Kärri ei saanut haluamaansa virkavapaata, joten hän päätti heittäytyä kokopäväiseksi kuvanveistäjäksi
6.5.
Oulun kaupunginteatterin Rakkautta-näytelmässä muusikkona työskennellyt Samuli Laiho kirjoitti samalla uutuusromaaniaan – "Ne teatterin sisäiset ongelmat, jotka purkautuivat myöhemmin, näkyivät jo aika selvästi"
6.5.
Näyttelijä Merja Larivaara vei Oulun kaupunginteatterin oikeuteen – Vaatii useita tuhansia euroja Seniorisoppa-esityksiin liittyviä vahingonkorvauksia
6.5.
Maisterit Kronberg ja Ojasto ynnäilivät Konsta Pylkkäsen palkkiot Kontiomäen asemalla – rakennus on pala kainuulaista kulttuurihistoriaa

Viihde

5.5.
Elokuvissa ylipainoiset ihmiset on yleensä sysätty syrjään, mutta Amy Schumer on itsetunnon asialla
5.5.
Teini-ikäisten äidit tutustuvat tv-realityssa pornoon – reaktiot valloittavan teeskentelemättömiä
3.5.
Hirmumyrsky uhkaa, ja ryöstäjät myös – tässä elokuvassa ei pihtailla stuntteja, luoteja eikä tehosteita
3.5.
Suomen kansainvälisin tv-sarja huolestuttaa: juoni leviää niin moneen suuntaan, että onnistuuko se pysymään kasassa?
2.5.
Hämärän kuuloista: naisystävä käy klinikalla pyyhkimällä muististaan rakkaustarinan – mutta elokuva saa viisi tähteä

Palvelemme sinua

Asiakaspalvelumme auttaa sinua mielellään Kalevan tilausasioissa ja muissa lukijan palveluissa.

Asiakaspalvelu

www.kaleva.fi/asiakaspalvelu

Tilaa Kaleva
Lue eKalevaa
Jätä ilmoitus

Pohjoisen kattavimmat mediatilat ja monipuoliset markkinoinnin palvelut printtiin ja digiin.

Kaleva Media B2B asiakasratkaisut

(08) 5377 180

kalevamedia.fi/yrityksille

Toimitus

Palaute
Uutisvihjeet
Toimituksen yhteystiedot
stats-image