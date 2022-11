epa10295084 A Meta sign is seen at the headquarters of Meta Platforms Inc., formerly named Facebook, Inc., in Menlo Park, California, USA, 08 November 2022. Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg told company executives that Meta will begin laying off employees on 09 November. EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO, BY: ALL OVER PRESS / EPA-PHOTO CODE: EPAXX8

Kuva: JOHN G. MABANGLO