USA:n puolustusministeri vaatii reilumpaa taakanjakoa – varoittaa Nato-menojen hillinnästä

epa05794648 US Defence Secretary James Mattis gives a press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (not pictured) during the NATO Defense Ministers Council at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 15 February 2017. NATO defense ministers gathered a two-days meeting. EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ BY: ALL OVER PRESS / EPA-PHOTO CODE: EPAXX8 KUVA: STEPHANIE LECOCQ / EPA