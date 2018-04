Poliisi: Torontossa kymmenen kuollut pakettiauton ajettua jalankulkijoiden päälle

epa06687899 A covered body (R) lies on Yonge Street in northern Toronto, Canada, after a rented van drove along the sidewalk striking pedestrians on 23 April 2018. Eight to ten people were struck in two locations. Police took the driver into custody. EPA/WARREN TODA BY: ALL OVER PRESS / EPA-PHOTO CODE: EPAXX8 KUVA: WARREN TODA / EPA