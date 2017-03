Orlyssa ammuttu viranomaisten tarkkailulistalla ollut radikaalimuslimi

epa05855624 Armed police special intervention units move into position at Orly airport, near Paris, France, 18 March, 2017. According to news reports a person has been shot by Operation Sentinelle anti-terror patrol soldiers at Orly Airport after trying to snatch a soldier's weapon. EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON BY: ALL OVER PRESS / EPA-PHOTO CODE: EPAXX8 KUVA: CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON / EPA