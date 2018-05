Murhatuksi luultu venäläistoimittaja ilmaantui tiedotustilaisuuteen Ukrainassa

epa06771910 A picture made available on 29 May 2018 shows Russian opposition journalist Arkady Babchenko take part in action to commemorate killed Belarus-born Russian journalist Pavel Sheremet in Kiev, Ukraine, 20 July 2017. Russian opposition journalist Arkadiy Babchenko, who lived in Ukraine, was shot on 29 May 2018 in his Kiev home by three shots to his back and died from his wounds on the way to hospital, local media report. Babchenko was criticizing Russian authorities and writing about arrests of Crimean-Tatarian journalists in the Crimea after annexation of it by Russia. EPA/INNA SOKOLOVSKA BY: ALL OVER PRESS / EPA-PHOTO CODE: EPAXX8 KUVA: INNA SOKOLOVSKA / EPA