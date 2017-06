Lontoon tornitalon palossa uskotaan kuolleen liki 80 ihmistä

epa06027804 A view on the burning Grenfell Tower, a 24-storey apartment block in North Kensington, London, Britain, 14 June 2017. According to the London Fire Brigade (LFB), 40 fire engines and 200 firefighters are working to put out the blaze. Residents in the tower were evacuated, a number of people were treated for a 'range of injuries,' and six people have died in a fire, Metropolitan Police said. The blaze broke out at around 1:00 am GMT. An unconfirmed number of fatalities were reported in the incident, London Fire Commissioner Dany Cotton said during a press conference. The cause of the fire is yet not known. EPA/ANDY RAIN BY: ALL OVER PRESS / EPA-PHOTO CODE: EPAXX8 KUVA: ANDY RAIN / EPA