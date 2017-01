Kim kehuskeli Pohjois-Korean ohjusohjelman edistymistä

epa05531125 (FILE) An undated picture provided by the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on 09 March 2016 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C), talking with scientists and technicians involved in research of nuclear weapons, at an undisclosed location, North Korea. A magnitude-5.3 earthquake was detected in northeastern North Korea on 09 September, the South Korean military said, raising speculation that the North conducted a nuclear test on the occasion of its founding anniversary. EPA/KCNA / HANDOUT SOUTH KOREA OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY BY: ALL OVER PRESS / EPA-PHOTO CODE: EPAXX8 KUVA: KCNA / HANDOUT / EPA