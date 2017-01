HS: Suomi ei ole luovuttanut ohjustestien tuloksia Itä-Ukrainassa alasammutun malesialaiskoneen tuhon tutkijoille

epa04975641 (FILE) People carry a stretcher with a bodybag past the debris of a Boeing 777 Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 airplane, which crashed during flying over the eastern Ukraine region, at the crash site near Donetsk, Ukraine, 19 July 2014. The Dutch Safety Board, on 13 October 2015, will report the results of its investigation into the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine which killed all 298 people on board. The report is to answer whether the Boeing jet was struck by a Russia-made ground-to-air Buk missile. The aeroplane was en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur at the time of the July 17, 2014, crash. The Netherlands has taken the lead in the investigation, since most of the dead were Dutch nationals. EPA/ANASTASIA VLASOVA KUVA: 06:20:33100