epa05250505 A handout picture made available by NASA on 09 April 2016 shows a view of the International Space Station (ISS) flying over Madagascar, 06 April 2016, showing three of the five spacecraft currently docked to the station. The ISS crew is waiting for the SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft, which will be the sixth spacecraft docked following its arrival and installation to the Harmony module on 10 April. Dragon will bring supplies and hardware as well as the Bigelow Expandable Activity Module (BEAM). The BEAM will be attached to the Tranquility module for a series of habitability tests over two years. EPA/ESA/NASA/TIM PEAKE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY BY: ALL OVER PRESS / EPA-PHOTO CODE: EPAXX8 KUVA: ESA/NASA/TIM PEAKE / EPA